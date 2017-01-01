Healthcare. Refreshingly Simple.

Expert Advisor

Mark Smith, MD, MBA is a board-certified internist, nationally-recognized health policy expert, consultant, and author. He maintains an active clinical practice in HIV care at San Francisco General Hospital. He is a professor at the University of California at San Francisco, a visiting professor at the University of California at Berkeley, and he co-chairs the Guiding Committee of the Health Care Payment Learning and Action Network. He serves on the Boards of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, the Commonwealth Fund, and other foundations. He has been honored by the California Legislature, the California Hospital Association, and others. He was the Founding President of the California HealthCare Foundation, specializing in delivery system innovation, public reporting of care quality, and applications of new technology in health care. Before CHCF, Dr. Smith was Executive Vice-President of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, where he oversaw programs in HIV, Reproductive Health, and the Health Care Marketplace. Prior to that, he was on the faculty at the Johns Hopkins Schools of Medicine and of Public Health, and directed the AIDS clinic there. Dr. Smith graduated with a BA from Harvard College, an MD from the University of North Carolina, and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Smith provides expert input and advice to the clinical team but does not himself provide care to our patients.