Healthcare. Refreshingly Simple.

Turnaround
Available in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Washington. Other states and services coming soon.

Secure and Private

How It Works

Requesting a prescription takes a few minutes. It’s easier than you think.

Answer health questions

These questions cover your medical history, symptoms, current medicines, and allergies. It’s important to answer them truthfully.

Smile and take a picture

Your picture is an important element of the information our doctors assess. You need a camera on your device to take a picture.

Select pharmacy

Select any pharmacy in your state. We send your prescription electronically. You’ll pay for the medicine at the pharmacy.

Pay $15 visit fee

Pay the $15 visit fee to us. Later you’ll pay for the medicine at the pharmacy.

Doctor review - 2 hour

Our doctors decide if it's safe to give you a prescription. We may message or call you with follow-up questions. During business hours we aim for a 2-hour turnaround.

Pharmacy pick up

If we approve your request, we’ll send you a message when we send your prescription to the pharmacy. The message contains an important link to your treatment plan.

What our patients are saying

Meet our medical team

Our medical team has a mission to provide great care at a price you can afford.

Our doctors are licensed in the states where we operate.

Bonnie Zell, MD, MPH

Chief Medical Officer

Bonnie L. Zell, MD, MPH, FACOG has a broad spectrum of healthcare experience as a nurse, OB/GYN physician chief at Kaiser Permanente, and hospital Medical Director. In public health roles as Partnerships Lead at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Senior Director for Population Health at National Quality Forum she advanced strategies to integrate public health and healthcare. An IHI Fellow, she developed a Triple Aim model of community care – Better Health, Better Care, Lower Costs and quality improvement curriculum, coaching, and training for public health. As Hospital Quality Institute Executive Director of Clinical Improvement, her team measurably reduced harm in hospitals throughout California. She has published and presented extensively.

DAVIS LIU, MD

Chief Clinical Officer

Davis Liu, MD is a board certified family physician, patient advocate, physician leader, blogger, and the author of two books, including The Thrifty Patient – Vital Insider Tips for Saving Money and Staying Healthy. He is passionate about making healthcare more convenient, personalized, and affordable. Prior to joining, Dr. Liu was a practicing primary-care doctor for fifteen years at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville, California. He also served on the Permanente Medical Group (TPMG) Board of Directors as Vice Chair of the Finance and Audit committee and the Governance committee. Dr. Liu graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. He received his medical degree from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine.

BRENDAN LEVY, MD

Staff Physician

Brendan Levy, MD is a family medicine physician with broad primary care experience. He is a graduate in neurobiology of the University of Washington, attended medical school at Saint Louis University and did residency training at Providence Hospital and Georgetown University. He has published research on internet technologies and social media and medicine. He most recently was a clinician at Medstar Medical Group and Georgetown Hospital in Washington D.C.

Jason Koob, MD

Staff Physician

Jason Koob, MD is an emergency medicine trained physician. He graduated from Stanford University with a BA in Urban Studies, attended medical school at the University of Chicago and completed his residency training at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in downtown Chicago. He practiced emergency medicine with Kaiser Permanente in San Leandro and Fremont, California. Dr. Koob has a passion for empowering patients with information about their healthcare through the advancement of medical device design and information technology. Prior to medical school, Dr. Koob spent several years working as an analyst for Cornerstone Research, a litigation consulting firm.

Ho Anh, MD

Staff Physician

Ho Anh, MD is a board certified internist. He graduated from the University of Virginia where he received a BS in Chemistry and Doctorate of Medicine. He spent a year as a surgical intern before deciding to complete his three-year residency in internal medicine. After a year in pulmonary and critical care fellowship, he has spent some time as a Locum Tenes doctor practicing with the Veterans Affairs in Texas, rural medicine in Oregon, and community health in California.

Jenna Polsky

Patient Advocate

Jenna finds working with and helping people on a daily basis combines her two greatest passions - health care and helping others to make a difference in their lives. Prior to Lemonaid, she was a Certified Nursing Assistant caring for senior citizens, had advocated and provided resources for the mentally ill, and also had customer service experience in the field of behavioral health. Jenna graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in Psychology.

Jamie Ellingsworth

Patient Advocate

Jamie has a passion for helping others in new and exciting ways, which led her to Lemonaid Health. She has aspirations to contribute to mental health awareness and treatment innovations. Originally from Maryland, Jamie graduated from Towson University in 2013 with a B.S. degree in Electronic Media and Film. She enjoys spending time with her senior rescue dog and spoken word poetry.

Dr. Thom Van Every

Clinical Advisor

Dr. Thom Van Every trained as a UK-based OBGYN, with a special interest in family planning and sexual health. He previously founded DrThom, the UK's largest online doctor service and then became Medical Director of the UK's second largest drugstore chain, Lloyds Pharmacy. Dr. Van Every provides expert input and advice to the clinical team but does not himself provide care to our patients.

Mitchell Creinin, MD

Clinical Expert

Mitchell Creinin, MD is Director of Family Planning at the University of California, Davis. Dr. Creinin is a board certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist. Following a residency at UCSF in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Creinin completed a Family Planning fellowship. He has conducted clinical trials with NIH, CDC, USAID, WHO, foundation and pharmaceutical funding and has more than 20 years of clinical expertise as a family planning specialist. Dr. Creinin provides expert input and advice to the clinical and product development teams but does not himself provide any care to our patients.

Mark Smith, MD, MBA

Expert Advisor

Mark Smith, MD, MBA is a board-certified internist, nationally-recognized health policy expert, consultant, and author. He maintains an active clinical practice in HIV care at San Francisco General Hospital. He is a professor at the University of California at San Francisco, a visiting professor at the University of California at Berkeley, and he co-chairs the Guiding Committee of the Health Care Payment Learning and Action Network. He serves on the Boards of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, the Commonwealth Fund, and other foundations. He has been honored by the California Legislature, the California Hospital Association, and others. He was the Founding President of the California HealthCare Foundation, specializing in delivery system innovation, public reporting of care quality, and applications of new technology in health care. Before CHCF, Dr. Smith was Executive Vice-President of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, where he oversaw programs in HIV, Reproductive Health, and the Health Care Marketplace. Prior to that, he was on the faculty at the Johns Hopkins Schools of Medicine and of Public Health, and directed the AIDS clinic there. Dr. Smith graduated with a BA from Harvard College, an MD from the University of North Carolina, and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Smith provides expert input and advice to the clinical team but does not himself provide care to our patients.

Charlene Kakimoto, MD

Clinical Expert

Charlene Kakimoto, MD is a board-certified dermatologist—passionate about the opportunity and promise of telemedicine for patients and the future of healthcare—and thrives helping like-minded, visionary professionals to improve access to high quality, affordable care. Recently Dr. Kakimoto served as Chief Medical Officer for acne and anti-aging start-up Curology, which specializes in custom, prescription skincare. She served as Associate Professor of Dermatology for the Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, MD and Director of Outpatient Dermatology Clinic, Dermatology Residency Training Program, Navy Medical Center in San Diego. She has lectured and is published extensively in her field. Dr. Kakimoto graduated from Vassar College with a degree in English Literature and received both her MD and MS in Health Communication from Tufts University School of Medicine. She completed Internal Medicine Internship and Dermatology Residency at the Navy Medical Center in San Diego, CA. Dr. Kakimoto provides expert input and advice to the clinical team but does not herself provide care to our patients.

Irwin Goldstein, MD

Clinical Expert

Irwin Goldstein, MD has been involved with sexual dysfunction research since the late 1970's and has authored more than 350 publications in the field. His interests include penile microvascular bypass surgery, surgery for dyspareunia, sexual health management post cancer treatment, physiologic investigation of sexual function in men and women, and diagnosis and treatment of sexual dysfunction in men and women. Dr. Goldstein is Director of Sexual Medicine at Alvarado Hospital, Clinical Professor of Surgery at the University of California, San Diego and practices medicine at San Diego Sexual Medicine. He is also Editor-in-Chief of Sexual Medicine Reviews and past Editor of The Journal of Sexual Medicine. He is President of the International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health and a Past President of the Sexual Medicine Society of North America. In 2014 Dr. Goldstein received the ISSM Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Society for Sexual Medicine, and in 2009, 2012, 2013, he received other lifetime achievement awards from different associations for this work. He holds a degree in engineering from Brown University and received his medical degree from McGill University.

Call or message us anytime

Call or message us anytime if you have questions about your care, medicine, or treatment plan. Let us know if you experience any side effects from the medicines we prescribe.

Email medical records

If you have a primary care provider, it’s important to keep them informed.

Go to your account to email a summary of the care we provide so you can share this information with your doctors. Or, contact us if you want us to send the summary of your care to your doctors. It's important that we're part of your overall care, not separated from it.

What makes us different

Our doctors use technology to improve the quality of care, improve access to care, and reduce the cost of care.

Great Care

We use evidence-based guidelines to make sure it’s safe to give you a prescription.

Amazing Value

Our $15 visit fee is less than most co-pays. If we can’t help, there’s no charge.

Quick & Simple

2-hour turnaround during business hours. Requesting a prescription takes a few minutes.

We can email you a summary of the care we provide so that you can share this information with other doctors. It's important that we're part of your overall care, not separated from it.

