Healthcare. Refreshingly Simple.

Answer health questions
These questions cover your medical history, symptoms, current medicines, and allergies. It’s important to answer them truthfully.
Smile and take a picture
Your picture is an important element of the information our doctors assess. You need a camera on your device to take a picture.
Select pharmacy
Select any pharmacy in your state. We send your prescription electronically. You’ll pay for the medicine at the pharmacy.
Pay $15 visit fee
Pay the $15 visit fee to us. Later you’ll pay for the medicine at the pharmacy.
Doctor review - 2 hour
Our doctors decide if it's safe to give you a prescription. We may message or call you with follow-up questions. During business hours we aim for a 2-hour turnaround.
Pharmacy pick up
If we approve your request, we’ll send you a message when we send your prescription to the pharmacy. The message contains an important link to your treatment plan.